APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of BRP worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRP by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BRP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

