APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225,073 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.