APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 113,877 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,877 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

