APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 13,600 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $185,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THO opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

