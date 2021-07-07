APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 183,562 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,562 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

SYY opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

