APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 183,911 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,911 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

