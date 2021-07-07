APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,353 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,185.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,883.09. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,199.53 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

