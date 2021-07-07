APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 31,138 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

