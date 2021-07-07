APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 32,985 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,751 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 32,985 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

