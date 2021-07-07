APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 5,052 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Globant worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

GLOB opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $148.74 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

