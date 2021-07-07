APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 54,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $161,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KSS opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

