APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

