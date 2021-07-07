Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

APO stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

