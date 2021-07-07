Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 4.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.60. 14,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMEH. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
