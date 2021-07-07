Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 4.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.60. 14,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.