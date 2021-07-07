AppCoins Market Cap Tops $12.88 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $136,220.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.95 or 0.00936543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045067 BTC.

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

