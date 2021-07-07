Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Up 5.8%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. 4,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,528,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $10,898,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

