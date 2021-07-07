AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

