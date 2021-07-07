APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.50

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $17.29 million and $732,804.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,837,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

