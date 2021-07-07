APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $297,599.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00165990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.12 or 0.99803407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00974036 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

