Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Aramark worth $30,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

