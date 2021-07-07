Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.23

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 5057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $944.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arch Resources by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 239.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

