Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 41,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,517,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $479.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 413.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

