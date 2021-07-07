Arcimoto’s (FUV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FUV has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

