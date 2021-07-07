Argon Price Tops $0.0556 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $144,933.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00166322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.80 or 0.99882812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00973091 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

