Arionum (ARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 49.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $162,803.10 and $112.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arionum has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,035.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.05 or 0.06816587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01497602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00404201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00155407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.91 or 0.00634384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00414924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.00346994 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

