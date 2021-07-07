Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $375.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $31,707,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

