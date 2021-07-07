Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.61 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $138.19 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,430,536 coins and its circulating supply is 130,309,639 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

