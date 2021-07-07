Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

