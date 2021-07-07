ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Cap of $23.13 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $1.72 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00165972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.55 or 1.00131376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00978468 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,555,060 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.