Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.65. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 77,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

