Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,898 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Lincoln Electric worth $44,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,419,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

