Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $45.43 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601,241 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.87% of New Residential Investment worth $45,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.