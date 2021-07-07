Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $45.92 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,180 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 273,744 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $45,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total transaction of $355,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,903.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.