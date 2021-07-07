Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Black Knight worth $42,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

