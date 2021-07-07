Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $45.36 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,394,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,363,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Altice USA by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

