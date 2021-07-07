Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,893 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of Red Rock Resorts worth $46,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

