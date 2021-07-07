Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 426,835 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of STMicroelectronics worth $45,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after buying an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,414,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

