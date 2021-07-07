Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 104,078 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.52% of Churchill Downs worth $45,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $194.22 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.56 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.61.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.