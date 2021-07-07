Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of Spectrum Brands worth $45,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

