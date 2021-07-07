Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,991 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $42,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.