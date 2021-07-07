Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 364,175 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 364,175 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Cimarex Energy worth $44,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEC. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

