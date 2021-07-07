Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 101,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 92,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

About Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.