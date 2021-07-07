AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045518 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

