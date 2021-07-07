ASGN Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN opened at $93.18 on Monday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

