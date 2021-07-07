Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.18 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $169.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $732.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

