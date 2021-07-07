Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36. 1,551,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 43,914,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares during the period. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

