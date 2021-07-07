Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $390.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

