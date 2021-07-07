Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.