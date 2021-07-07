Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.00 and last traded at $306.39, with a volume of 3464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ASHTY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

